Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.59). Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

