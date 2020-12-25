Zacks: Analysts Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FURY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:FURY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.39. 176,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.27.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

