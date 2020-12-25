Zacks: Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Koppers posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,186 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

