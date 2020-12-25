Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.21 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. BidaskClub raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,668,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

