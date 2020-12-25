Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.34. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. BidaskClub upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 997,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 815,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $68.09. 3,126,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

