Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on UTI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.