Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.85). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.