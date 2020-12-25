Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

