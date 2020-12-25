Zacks Investment Research Downgrades comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) to Sell

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.69 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 499,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.