Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eHealth by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258,483 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

