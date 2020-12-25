Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Sell

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNKD. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $795.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.34. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 59.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

