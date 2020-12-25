Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Hold

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

RYAM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 705,155 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

