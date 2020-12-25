Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Hold

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 779,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,052. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $377.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 262,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

