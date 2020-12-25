Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.12.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

