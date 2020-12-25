Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Compass Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,400.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

