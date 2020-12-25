Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.55. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 298,957 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.