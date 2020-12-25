Zacks Investment Research Lowers Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Hold

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of Triton International’s efforts to reward shareholders despite coronavirus-induced woes. In October, the company announced nearly 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are optimistic about the strong rebound in business which the company witnessed in the third quarter with increase in trade volumes and container demand. The company’s projections for the fourth quarter are also encouraging. Amid these positives, shares of Triton International have outperformed its industry in the last six months. However, coronavirus woes continue to weigh on the company’s prospects. Due to coronavirus-related headwinds, Triton International’s earnings and total leasing revenues declined 16.3% and 4.5% year over year in the first nine months of 2020. The company’s bleak earnings surprise history is also worrisome.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRTN. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Triton International has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $49.93.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $402,796,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,756,939 shares of company stock worth $404,968,488 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth about $6,155,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 421.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 40.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

