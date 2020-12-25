ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,732.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $33.94. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $521,803.94 and $10,732.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,373,443 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

