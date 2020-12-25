ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) One Day Volume Hits $111,813.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $120,858.63 and $111,813.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Token Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 225,527,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,925,293 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

ZelaaPayAE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

