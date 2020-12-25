ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $569.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $675,574.21 and $569.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

