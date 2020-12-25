ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0009

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00132875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00669460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00161932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00357327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00097359 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

