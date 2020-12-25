Zetacoin (ZET) One Day Volume Tops $7,427.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $129,263.92 and approximately $7,427.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,090.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.01283777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00068203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00275394 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,081,899 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.