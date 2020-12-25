Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter worth about $15,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 223,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZIX by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.81 on Friday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

