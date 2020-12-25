ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZIXI. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

