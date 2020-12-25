Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.67. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 17,228 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

