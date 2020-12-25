ZTCoin Price Hits $0.0490 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00325263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00030522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.