ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $659,822.55 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.