Zynecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327,625.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Zynecoin token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and $327,625.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00324613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zynecoin Token Profile

ZYN is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

Zynecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.