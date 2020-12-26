-$0.20 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.