$0.20 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.35. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.40. 1,249,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

