$0.27 EPS Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.73. Overstock.com reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

OSTK stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,565. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In other news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 50.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 149.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 224.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

