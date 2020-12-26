-$0.28 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $541.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 2,706,554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

