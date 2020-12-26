$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.60. 358,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.92, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

