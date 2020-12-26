$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. First Community posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Community has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

FCCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.78. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

