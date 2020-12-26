$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of HSII traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

