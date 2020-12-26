$0.53 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.52 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 51,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 171.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

