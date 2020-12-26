$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. BidaskClub upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.