$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million.

A number of analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MYR Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MYR Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in MYR Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $61.32.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.