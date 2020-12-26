-$0.87 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,878 shares of company stock worth $1,299,600 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

