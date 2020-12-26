-$0.87 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,878 shares of company stock worth $1,299,600 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.