10,718 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 59.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nomura by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

