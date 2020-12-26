10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fluidigm alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fluidigm and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 3 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fluidigm currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $163.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Fluidigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -37.85% -19.25% -9.62% 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and 10x Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $117.24 million 4.10 -$64.79 million ($0.53) -12.23 10x Genomics $245.89 million 61.76 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -189.16

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than Fluidigm. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fluidigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fluidigm beats 10x Genomics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments, consumables, and services to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. Fluidigm Corporation sells its products to academic institutions, life sciences, and clinical research laboratories that conduct research, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.