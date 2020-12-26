11,125 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAC. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVAC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Fortress Value Acquisition

