11,916 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

