120,568 Shares in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.43% of NetSTREIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $522,000.

NTST stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTST. Truist lowered their price objective on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

