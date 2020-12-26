16,206 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.10 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

