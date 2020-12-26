$176.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post sales of $176.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $122.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $619.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $622.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $702.93 million, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $718.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.92 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 342,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

