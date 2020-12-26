18436 (KRS.V) (CVE:KRS) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of 18436 (KRS.V) (CVE:KRS) rose ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 26,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,408 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15.

18436 (KRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:KRS)

Kairos Capital Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns a lithium property portfolio that covers 26,400 hectares of exploration claims in Northern Chile; and holds 100% title interests in approximately 26,550 hectares of mineral claims comprising Nancagua, Salvadora, Fortuna, Carmona, Apollo, and Sancarrón projects located in the Chile.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 18436 (KRS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 18436 (KRS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.