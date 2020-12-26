$211.88 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce sales of $211.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.75 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $257.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $885.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $881.51 million to $890.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $884.19 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $885.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Albany International by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

