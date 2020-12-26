$295.78 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce sales of $295.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.90 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $426.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. 505,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,591. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

