30,997 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 111,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HIX stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

